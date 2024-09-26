Melania Trump opens up on relationship with husband, what prepared her to become first lady

When Melania Trump became a U.S. citizen, she had no idea she would go on to become first lady a decade later. Having ascended to the political spotlight, Melania revealed Thursday what prepared her most for the unexpected role.

"I think nothing prepared me more to be first lady in front of the world than the fashion industry… It's glamorous, but it's at the same time very tough," the former first lady told "Fox & Friends" in an exclusive sit-down interview.

"Everybody judges you, [looks] at you a certain way. So it can be a mean world as well. So nothing prepared me more for this world than fashion. It gives you a thick skin."

Melania joined co-host Ainsley Earhardt for her first interview in two years ahead of the release of her memoir, "Melania."

She first came to the U.S. in 1996 from Slovenia and began working as a model. Ten years later, she became a U.S. citizen in what she described as a "very, very proud" moment.

"I was very proud. I went through the process and that day was a big celebration," she said.

Her life in the world of high fashion led her to cross paths with former President Trump, and the pair quickly formed a "very special connection."

While dating, Melania said Donald never hinted at future presidential bid, but "he always, was involved in politics. He was very in tune [with] what's going on in the world and especially in this country."

After dating for roughly six years, the pair were engaged in 2004 and married in 2005.

"It was an exciting day. A busy, busy day, as every bride you want to make sure everything goes smoothly," Melania said, referring to her wedding day in Palm Beach, Florida.

When asked what she loved most about her husband, Melania said, "his humor. His personality. His kindness. He's, he's very special. His positivity. His energy. It's unbelievable. So we have a beautiful relationship."

The pair had one son together a year after they were married. Barron Trump is now in college at New York University's Stern School of Business.

"He's [an] incredible young man," Melania said. "His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable. He's enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child."

Melania revealed that while Donald had encouraged her to have more children, she was always "perfectly fine with one."

"I'm completely fine with one because it's a very busy life. And I know how busy [Donald] is. And, I'm in charge of everything. So that's why it's just perfect."

As for the former president's four children from previous marriages, the former first lady said it is important to "take [an] individual as they are" when entering a blended family situation.

"You cannot control anyone. You could control only your own behavior, your own words. Everybody is in control of [his or her] own self. I'm not in control of my husband. I'm not in control of his children. I'm not even in control of my child. He's his own person. And we all have yes and nos. And we are all individuals. Once you lead your life with respect and love that's all [that] matters."

