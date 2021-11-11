Biden administration wants to recruit Terry McAuliffe, report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fresh off his loss in Virginia's gubernatorial race to Republican Glenn Youngkin, Democrat Terry McAuliffe may already be close to having a new job in nearby Washington, D.C., a new report said.

According to Punchbowl News, McAuliffe has interested suitors in the Biden administration who are looking to bring him on board.

What McAuliffe would do in the administration is unclear, as President Biden's Cabinet is full, but "multiple high-level sources" reportedly told Punchbowl News that the White House is looking for a place for McAuliffe.

The report noted that it is not McAuliffe who is seeking a position in the administration, rather the White House wants him on board.

Heading into last week's election, McAuliffes's race against Youngkin was viewed as a bellweaher for the country and referendum on the direction the U.S. has been going in under the Biden administration.

McAuliffe’s camp was left shell-shocked as Youngkin surged to victory in a state that President Biden won by 10 points just one year ago.

Biden, who campaigned with McAuliffe in a final push before Election Day, admitted after the election that his inability to get his legislative agenda passed in Congress could have contributed to his party's loss in Virginia.

Fox News' Houston Keene and Jon Brown contributed to this report.