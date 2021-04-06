McEnany rips '60 Minutes' over 'attempt to take down' DeSantis for coronavirus response

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday that the 60 Minutes story on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is CBS’ "attempt to take down" a Republican over his coronavirus response.

"It's an attempt to take down someone who is, I think we can pretty much say anyone in the Republican Party, this is someone who has a bright future in the party being hailed for his coronavirus response," McEnany told Fox News "Outnumbered."

Furthermore, the former White House press secretary said CBS deleted a tweet that provided companies guidance on how to engage in activism to combat the new Georgia election reform law.

"Then they did the softball Hunter Biden interview. And in this takedown of Governor DeSantis, and I think it gets to a big problem in this country where Axios at the beginning of this year, reported that for the first time in its Edelman polling they use to gauge trust in media, it dipped below 50 percent."

CBS appears to be distancing itself from a "60 Minutes" report that has been widely criticized as a "hit piece" against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, by members of both parties.

The report, which aired Sunday, outlined an alleged "pay-for-play" scheme involving DeSantis accepting a $100,000 donation his campaign from the grocery store chain Publix in exchange for the right to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the state's rollout.

Critics blasted the report for deceptive editing that omitted DeSantis' explanation for the vaccine strategy, the omission of Publix's donations to Democrats, and broadcasting misinformation that is even being called out by Florida liberals.

The next day, however, there was no mention of the "60 Minutes" report on "CBS This Morning" or the "CBS Evening News," according to Grabien transcripts.

McEnany noted that the country holds tremendous skepticism of mainstream journalists, who deserve more scruitiny.

"And this type of scrutiny we gave to the '60 Minutes' story we should be giving to journalism more broadly, not just when it's this egregious, but more broadly."

