Critics slam 'utterly deceitful' media after Hunter Biden admits laptop could have been his

As many on social media praised Hunter Biden for discussing his drug addiction following an interview on "CBS Sunday Morning," others highlighted Biden's admission that the laptop at the center of last fall's bombshell New York Post story could belong to him and what that means for the state of the media.

"We should be revisiting it regardless because the real story was not just what those documents showed about Biden and China and Ukraine, but also the abuse of power by Facebook and the Democrats to censor a major story right before an election. It was incredible interference and manipulation from the right to vote and the right to be heard," journalist Glenn Greenwald told "MediaBuzz" on Sunday.

HUNTER SAYS HE BEGAN RELATIONSHIP WITH LATE BROTHER’S WIDOW WHEN SHE WAS AT HER ‘NEEDIEST'

In an interview clip released on Friday, Hunter Biden said the laptop first reported on by the New York Post "could" be his – after President Biden said he thought the story could be based on Russian disinformation.

"For real, I don't know," Hunter Biden told CBS' Tracy Smith in response to a question about the origin of the laptop during an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning."

"There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the – that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me," Hunter Biden said.

Greenwald told "MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz he doesn't consider Hunter Biden's addictions or affairs newsworthy and elaborated further on Twitter.

"Pretending that the Biden laptop story was about sex or drugs is utterly deceitful. A person's addiction struggles [and] consensual adult sex is not news. The story was (and is) about financial corruption. And there's *zero* doubt the docs were authentic," Greenwald wrote on Twitter.

Journalist Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on the "CBS Sunday Morning" interview as well.

"This has every single classic indicator of deception. Twitter [and] Facebook should be utterly embarrassed to have run cover for this guy," she wrote on Twitter.

"Hunter Biden HID from the media when it mattered most so who the heck wants to hear from him now?" former congressional candidate Lavern Spicer wrote on Twitter.

Comedian Jimmy Dore posted a video of himself laughing as Hunter Biden made excuses about the laptop.

The "CBS Sunday Morning" interview came ahead of the scheduled Tuesday release of Biden's memoir "Beautiful Things."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the same interview, Hunter Biden said he's "100% certain" that he'll be cleared of any wrongdoing in a Department of Justice investigation into his finances.

"I'm cooperating completely. And I'm absolutely certain – I'm 100% certain – that at the end of the investigation, I will be cleared of any wrongdoing," he said. "And all I can do is cooperate and trust in the process."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.