Mayor Bowser slammed for complaining that DC can’t handle migrant relocation to VP Harris’ house

Conservatives tore into D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after she complained Thursday that her city doesn’t have the infrastructure to handle providing for the illegal immigrants dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence on Wednesday.

Bowser claimed that D.C. is "not a border town" and not equipped to handle an influx of migrants like "Texas" should be able to, she assumed. Critics on social media slammed her for implying that it was the border towns’ job to handle the border crisis, not hers.

Though Bowser claimed her city would welcome immigrants all the same.

The D.C. mayor’s comments came after Governor Greg Abbott, R-Texas, ordered two buses of illegal immigrants to be driven from Texas and dropped off at the U.S. Naval Observatory, where Vice President Kamala Harris lives.

WHY GOVERNORS ABBOTT AND DESANTIS'S TRANSPORTATION OF MIGRANTS HAS BEEN 'BRILLIANT POLITICALLY': STRASSEL

Abbott mentioned Harris by name while explaining his decision to send immigrants to her home, stating, "VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ and denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden administration to do its job and secure the border."

In a local Fox 5 interview, Bowser responded to the migrants being dropped off in her city, claiming, "We’re not a border town. We don’t have an infrastructure to handle this type of and level of immigration to our city."

She added that the city will deal with it. "But we will create a new normal here in our infrastructure and have a humane welcome for people in an efficient, you know, service provision."

"But we don’t have the ability – we’re not Texas," Bowser claimed.

Conservatives on Twitter found her comments hypocritical.

Australian conservative commentator Rita Panahi claimed Bowser brought this on herself, tweeting, "Sanctuary city mayor says what? Texas didn’t vote for your crazy open border policies, but DC did."

Professional golfer Steve Flesch responded to the D.C. mayor, tweeting, "Hey Mayor it doesn’t appear that any town in America can handle this amount of refugees and illegals. The open turnstiles have created quite a problem. So you know anyone in DC who could help, bc @POTUS is useless."

"Unbelievable cluelessness. Liberals just have no antibodies for adversity," commented New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted out a screenshot of a tweet Bowser posted in 2017 which stated, "DC values our DREAMers and our immigrant communities – all will continue to find sanctuary in our city. #DACA," and compared it to her statements that D.C. can’t handle the influx of migrants. "Hypocrites," he declared.

The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles tweeted, "Texas should be sending entire fleets of buses to these places every hour."

"There is ‘one America’ when these leftists want to force their policies on people who don’t want them, there are different Americas when it comes to dealing with the consequences of their destructive policies. Weird, right?" wrote conservative radio host Derek Hunter, crystallizing the hypocrisy.

BIDEN SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE 'PLAYING POLITICS' AFTER TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD, VP'S HOME

RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway slammed Bowser for ignoring the plight of the border towns as she complained of her town’s capacity to handle migrants. He tweeted, "So Washington DC -- population 700k -- doesn't have infrastructure to handle a few thousand immigrants because it's not a ‘border town.’ Does the DC mayor think Del Rio, TX -- population 35k -- has the infrastructure to deal with 50k immigrants crossing the border EVERY MONTH?"

Republican congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson called Bowser out for her previous pro-migrant virtue-signaling in light of this new response. She tweeted, "Texas never asked for this crisis. We cannot handle this either. You are a sanctuary city. That was your declaration loud and clear. Either cancel your designation and help us solve this problem, or continue to get your shipments."