Why Governors Abbott and DeSantis's transportation of migrants has been 'brilliant politically': Strassel

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Kimberley Strassel explained why Governors Abbott and DeSantis's moving of migrants from their states has been "pretty brilliant politically" Friday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel. 

PHOTOS SHOW MIGRANTS CROWDING EL PASO, TEXAS, STREETS

STRASSEL: What we know from all immigration attempts in the past is that this does not happen unless you have serious leadership coming from the White House because it's an uncomfortable policy topic, and neither side really wants to embrace it unless they are pushed. … By the way, I just tip my hat. Some people are calling the decision by Governor Abbott and DeSantis to send some of these migrants to other places as a stunt. But if so, it's been pretty brilliant politically because look what we're talking about here now. Basically, they've co-opted the other side into helping them popularize and put out there the real burdens that come from this unrestrained flow of migrants.

