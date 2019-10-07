Rep. Maxine Waters: GOP senators who don't support Trump's impeachment 'are not patriotic'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., lashed out Sunday at Republican senators who continue to support President Trump, calling them "spineless" and questioning their patriotism.

The chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee expressed disgust that Senate Republicans are not ready to support impeachment as a consequence for Trump requesting Ukraine and China to investigate the Biden family.

"I am disgusted with those spineless members of the Senate who don’t have the guts to stand up for this country. Many of them have defined themselves as patriotic. They’re not patriotic. They are spineless and they’re not willing to step up and do what needs to be done in recognizing the danger of this president," Waters said on MSNBC.

"They’re willing to harm our country, and so, I want all of the American population to understand who is in that Senate, what they’re doing, whether or not they want them to remain there if, in fact, they don’t come forward," she continued.

Waters said more information will come out that will bolster House Democrats' case for impeachment before once again taking aim at Republicans in the interview.

"I don't know how they look their children and wives and community in the face," she said, adding Republicans are "frightened" to break with Trump.

“I have no respect for any senator, any member of Congress, who is not willing to put themselves on the line for this country."

Waters made headlines last week when she said Trump should be not only removed from office but imprisoned.

"I'm calling on the GOP to stop Trump's filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed," Waters tweeted. "Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative."