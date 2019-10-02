Rep. Maxine Waters defends call to put Trump in 'solitary confinement': I am a 'responsible' and 'serious' person

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif, insisted Wednesday that she is a "responsible" and "serious" person, one day after tweeting that President Trump should be "imprisoned" and placed in "solitary confinement."

On Tuesday, Waters condemned Trump's so-called "filthy talk" about the intelligence community whistleblower who raised the alarm about the president's July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine and suggested that impeachment isn't "good enough."

"I'm calling on the GOP to stop Trump's filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed," Waters tweeted. "Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative."

Appearing on CNN Wednesday evening, Waters was asked if her tweet "hurts her cause." Instead of answering the question, Waters took another shot at Trump.

"You know what? I think that it is very interesting how oftentimes, you know, it focused on what one of the members has to say," Waters said. "This president has not only undermined and denounced the press constantly and he's dangerous.

"He is talking about starting and encouraging a civil war. Now, why aren't we putting more time and effort into unveiling what the president is saying?"

She went on to accuse the press of not "bearing down" on Trump's remarks, a claim which CNN anchor Anderson Cooper pushed back on by encouraging Waters to watch his network's coverage.

Cooper then pointed to remarks made by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who urged her colleagues to have a more sober tone when proceeding with the impeachment inquiry.

"Well I think that most people who have watched me over the past two years know that I am a responsible person who has talked about the Constitution, who has talked about the fact that this president does not respect the fact that Putin is responsible for basically bugging our electoral system, hacking into the DNC," Waters told Cooper. "They know that I have been serious about this. I've had the courage to stand up when nobody else was standing with me. So people know that I am responsible and that I'm serious."