Trump mocks Joe Biden, shares video showing 2014 photo of former vice president and his son golfing with Ukraine gas company board member

President Trump put a spotlight on a 2014 photograph featuring former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden posing on a golf course with a Ukrainian gas company board member by sharing a video making use of the image.

A photo obtained by Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" shows the Bidens golfing in the Hamptons with Devon Archer, who served on the board of Burisma Holdings with Hunter.

A source close to Archer told Fox News the photo was taken in August 2014. Based on contemporaneous news reports, the then-vice president was in the Hamptons at the time. Hunter Biden and Archer joined the Burisma Holdings board in April 2014.

On Wednesday afternoon, the president put the photograph center stage, sharing it as part of a video that also featured the 2005 song "Photograph" from the band Nickelback.

"LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!" Trump tweeted.

The clip also features a tense exchange between the 2020 frontrunner and Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, who pressed him last month about his knowledge of his son's financial ties to Ukraine.

"Have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?" Doocy asked.

"I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Biden responded.

The video goes on to label the Bidens and the "Ukraine gas exec" and hearts appearing around their faces.

Trump had been on the offensive all day after The New York Times reported earlier Wednesday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., "learned about the outlines" of the whistleblower's complaint "days before" it was filed. The complaint has fueled a House impeachment inquiry.

Speaking to Fox News, Schiff's office denied that the intelligence committee had reviewed or received the complaint in advance, but largely confirmed The Times' reporting.

A Schiff spokesperson seemingly narrowed that claim late Wednesday, telling Fox News that Schiff himself "does not know the identity of the whistleblower, and has not met with or spoken with the whistleblower or their counsel" for any reason.

"It shows that Schiff is a fraud. ... I think it's a scandal that he knew before," Trump said, as the president of Finland stood at an adjacent podium. "I'd go a step further. I'd say he probably helped write it. ... That's a big story. He knew long before, and he helped write it too. It's a scam."

Referring to Schiff -- a Trump antagonist who has long claimed to have surefire evidence that Trump illegally conspired with Russians -- as "Shifty Schiff," Trump characterized Democrats' impeachment inquiry as a "fraudulent crime on the American people." (Earlier in the day, Trump described the inquiry as "BULLS---," and mocked Schiff as a partisan "lowlife.")

Fox News' Gregg Re and Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.