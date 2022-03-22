Blackburn highlights what Americans need to know about Kentaji Brown Jackson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said it was "imperative" to ask Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson questions for the American people on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday.

She told host Jeanine Pirro that Republicans were going to offer Judge Jackson a fair hearing which would include "tough questions."

"One of the things that we pointed out today was that this was going to be a hearing that would be respectful of the process of the nominee of the American people, and we were going to ask tough questions, which we started in on today and we were going to go through her record, her writings, her rulings, things that she has said and bring that forward," Blackburn said.

"This is a time that the American people should get to know who this judge is and what type of justice she would be on the Supreme Court. That means we need to do our job, probe her record and bring that record to light for the American people."

Blackburn recalled that when she met with Biden's SCOTUS pick previously, Judge Jackson did not directly answer her questions.

"When she was up for her appellate position, I asked her about her judicial philosophy. She declined to give a concrete answer when I visited with her privately. She didn't have an answer on her judicial philosophy," Blackburn said.

"It is imperative that we ask tough questions of Judge Jackson so we know where she stands on the issues."