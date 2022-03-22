Expand / Collapse search
Blackburn highlights what Americans need to know about Kentaji Brown Jackson

Blackburn said in the past, Biden's SCOTUS pick 'declined to give a concrete answer' on her judicial philosophy

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Blackburn: Americans need to know this about Kentaji Brown Jackson

Sen. Marsha Blackburn slams Biden's Supreme Court nominee on 'The Ingraham Angle' for failing to answer certain questions in the past and says the mainstream media isn't doing its job.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said it was "imperative" to ask Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson questions for the American people on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday.

She told host Jeanine Pirro that Republicans were going to offer Judge Jackson a fair hearing which would include "tough questions."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., listens to senators opening statements during the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Bidens nominee for Associate Justice to the Supreme Court, March 21, 2022. 

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., listens to senators opening statements during the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Bidens nominee for Associate Justice to the Supreme Court, March 21, 2022.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"One of the things that we pointed out today was that this was going to be a hearing that would be respectful of the process of the nominee of the American people, and we were going to ask tough questions, which we started in on today and we were going to go through her record, her writings, her rulings, things that she has said and bring that forward," Blackburn said. 

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

BIDEN SUPREME COURT PICK JACKSON RECOGNIZES HISTORY OF HER SELECTION, PROMISES TO BE 'INDEPENDENT'

"This is a time that the American people should get to know who this judge is and what type of justice she would be on the Supreme Court. That means we need to do our job, probe her record and bring that record to light for the American people."

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Oct. 4 in Washington. 

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Oct. 4 in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Blackburn recalled that when she met with Biden's SCOTUS pick previously, Judge Jackson did not directly answer her questions. 

"When she was up for her appellate position, I asked her about her judicial philosophy. She declined to give a concrete answer when I visited with her privately. She didn't have an answer on her judicial philosophy," Blackburn said. 

"It is imperative that we ask tough questions of Judge Jackson so we know where she stands on the issues."

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.