Comedian Marlon Wayans slams cancel culture after getting backlash for 'Try That in a Small Town' joke

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans sounded off on cancel culture after facing social media backlash over a sarcastic comment that referenced the Jason Aldean song, "Try That In a Small Town."

"I think social media messed up socializing and we’ve got to get back to laughing and finding reasons to laugh and stop being so damn sensitive," he said on sports analyst Jalen Rose's "Renaissance Man" podcast. "All we’re doing is filling our airwaves, filling our kids with fear and hate – there’s no laughter and love. The only thing that’s going to bring us together is humor."

Wayans has been a vocal critic of cancel culture and vowed to never self-censor over fears of being "canceled." During the podcast appearance, he addressed backlash he received for making a joke about the Aldean song, which many liberal critics have claimed is racist.

In an Instagram post mocking the viral Albama riverboat brawl he wrote, 'How 'bout we not 'Try that in a small town'…. Sh—t silly bro… let's all just be love not war."

While some people thought he was endorsing the song's message, Wayans said he actually felt it was "divisive" and promoted the "kind of mentality that fuels…racism, bigotry and some violence."

"Let's stop doing stupid songs like that, which promote negativity toward Black people," he said. "That s—t ain't cool."

The comedian felt the negative comments on social media were indicative of a trend intended to divide Americans.

"Most of the people on social media with these [negative] opinions aren’t even real people, they're bots from other countries…They’re trying to strip us of the very thing that makes our country special: the freedom of speech," he said.

"We're so stupid that we allow this to happen. Sooner or later, they’re going to take away the First Amendment. We’re all going to have to think alike," he claimed. "People are going to get canceled. ‘You can’t think like this.’ What kind of society do we live in?" he asked.

Wayans compared how comedy has changed from the '90s, when he and his siblings appeared on the sketch comedy series, "In Living Color."

He called his family's brand of comedy "offensively hilarious" without being "divisive." "Our jokes bring people together," because they make fun of everybody, he said.

