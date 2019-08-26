Mark Levin blasts CNN's Brian Stelter for allowing guests to speculate Trump's mental health

Conservative radio show host Mark Levin blasted CNN host Brian Stelter over a segment that speculated on President Trump's mental health, calling him a "sick little bastard."

"Can you think of a single profundity that has ever come out of this man's mouth?" Levin asked. "Anything particularly informative or educational or newsworthy?"

Levin played a clip from Sunday's "Reliable Sources" broadcast, where Stelter told viewers about the president, "The story that's playing out every day on our TV screens and our Twitter feeds He's getting worse, we can all see it. But it's still a very hard, a very sensitive story to cover. I'm talking, of course, about President Trump, about his behavior, about his instability. the contradictions, the lies, the complete rejection of reality."

"So we all see it?" Levin reacted. "Now he knows that we all don't see it, not because we're stupid but because we're smart... We don't work in his newsroom. We don't live in a cloistered, radical leftwing environment. We're not progressives. We don't hate the president. We voted for the president. We want him to succeed."

He continued. "This is why, ladies and gentlemen, the New York Times vs Sullivan rule from the Supreme Court must go. It has to go. It is destroying the media is this country. It's allowing demagogues, political demagogues who couldn't get elected dogcatcher to weasel into positions in the media, which is largely leftwing... to drag our country down. This has no relationship to journalism whatsoever."

"We're being preached to by the most radical elements in our culture, we're being denounced, we're being smeared, the president is being burned and undermined every step of the way... This is an unfree press, a propaganda machine. That's what it is, a one-way propaganda machine."

The "Life, Liberty, & Levin" host later slammed the CNN media reporter to calling Trump "mentally unstable and psychologically unfit" without actually examining the president.

"This is reporter. He's not trained, he's never analyzed the president. This is really a firing offense," Levin said. "This is really unconscionable. It is beneath contempt... Who the hell's Brian Stelter? He's a nobody. He's a nobody. He's a punk."

He later called the "Reliable Sources" host a "serial liar" who is "as dishonest as they get."

"I'm old enough to remember that there's no way a guy like this would be on television. There's no way any newsroom at its own survival and self-respect... that they would ever, ever a clown like this to perform on their news platform. There's no way," Levin said.

Levin went on to challenge Stelter to a "debate" on his radio show "like a man" to discuss media coverage but predicted that he won't. He ripped Stelter's panelists for attempting to diagnose Trump and for claiming Trump may be responsible for "many more millions of deaths" than infamous dictators Adolf Hilter, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong. Levin also called Stelter a "sick little bastard" for suggesting he didn't push back against the guest due to technical difficulties.