Marianne Williamson explains deleted Dorian tweet, gives odd explanation for why she’s not ‘anti-science’

Best-selling author Marianne Williamson denied being anti-science on Thursday and expressed regret over her decision to delete a tweet implying prayer could move hurricanes.

She was appearing at a 2020 climate forum hosted by Georgetown University and MSNBC when host Ali Velshi pressed her on the controversial tweet. "You seemed to imply that good energy can offset bad hurricanes," Velshi told the 2020 longshot.

"No I didn't," Williamson responded. "The only problem there is that I deleted that tweet." Later in the conversation, she recounted how she felt after deleting it.

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON DENIES SHE'S 'CRAZY' AFTER DELETING TWEET ABOUT 'POWER OF THE MIND' IMPACTING HURRICANE DORIAN'S PATH

"It's so stupid to delete a tweet when you're in the public eye because all that means is that it's going to get more attention. As soon as I deleted it, I went, 'Oh no,'" she said, throwing back her head and putting her palm on her face.

Williamson faced a wave of online mockery after that tweet but decided to delete it after author Joyce Carol Oates, of whom Williamson is a fan, criticized it.

She also defended herself with an odd line, telling Velshi that there was "nothing anti-science about [her]." "I'm Jewish. I go to the doctor. There's nothing anti-doctor about me. There's nothing anti-science about me," she said.

She also told Velshi that Democrats should not mock people of faith. "A few days before I wrote that tweet, I was in South Carolina and Georgia -- you think they weren't praying for that thing to turn around?"

"And we going to just talk down to them because you think that everybody who prays in those southern states... you think they're stupid? That's real smart strategy, Democratic leftists," she added.