Pete Buttigieg fed up with LGBT media's criticism of his homosexuality

2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg criticized LGBT media for having an agenda when they cover his campaign and said that he can no longer read it and be himself.

Buttigieg appeared Wednesday on SiriusXM's "The Clay Cane Show," where he was asked about divisions within the gay community — he said the constant minutia and fractured opinions driving LGBT publications finally pushed him away.

“I just am what I am, and, you know, there’s going to be a lot of that. That’s why I can’t even read the LGBT media anymore because it’s all, ‘he's too gay, not gay enough, wrong kind of gay,'” the South Bend, Ind., mayor said.

PETE BUTTIGIEG DODGES QUESTION ON MANDATORY 'ASSAULT WEAPON' BUYBACK DURING CNN INTERVIEW

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buttigieg said the most important thing for him is having the freedom to be himself, instead of allowing other people to dictate terms on how he should act.

“All I know is that life became a lot easier when I just started allowing myself to be myself and I’ll let other people write up whether I’m ‘too this’ or ‘too that,'” he added.

In the most recent Fox News poll on the 2020 Democratic primary, Buttigieg polled at 5 percent, behind Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden.