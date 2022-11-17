Man donates Fox Nation's Patriot Awards tickets to two Florida deputies: 'Chose to honor them'

The season for giving is in full swing -- but before Americans kick off the actual Thanksgiving holiday next week, FOX is showing gratitude for everyday Americans by celebrating their heroic achievements at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards. Keeping in line with the fundamental theme on which the annual event is predicated – giving back – one Arizona man found a way to do just that.



Russell Watson, who donated his tickets to the fourth annual event set to honor and celebrate America's real heroes, joined "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, alongside Florida Deputies John Van Wagner and Greg Suchy -- the recipients of his charitable gesture.



"Without great Americans that protect us every day, none of us would have this blessing… So we chose to honor them and give a little moment to thank them," Watson told co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who's slated to be in attendance at tonight's highly-anticipated event.



Van Wagner and Suchy, both of the St. John's County Sheriff's Office in Florida -- of which the largest incorporated city is the famous St. Augustine -- took turns expressing their gratitude for Watson's thoughtfulness.



"We were really excited to get the news that we were going… it’s nice to know that there are people out there who appreciate law enforcement and first responders," Van Wagner said.



Van Wagner, a hostage negotiator, added that he believes it's a gift to go out and help people: "We do our best to resolve issues where people are in crisis."

"I feel very fortunate to work in the county that I work, and work in the state of Florida," Suchy told Earhardt. "Nevertheless, it’s always very nice to be recognized and have people reach out to you, and I do very much appreciate what he’s [Watson] done for us."



"I’m excited to see the FOX personalities and award recipients… I’ve been watching FOX for years," he added.



"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host and Fox Nation host Pete Hegseth will return to emcee this year's event. The ceremony, which will be available to stream live on Fox Nation beginning Thursday at 7 PM/ET, will take place in Hollywood, Florida.



Fox News Channel's primetime personalities and notable news talent will be in attendance, including Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Dana Perino, Dan Bongino, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.



The event will be flooded with special guests like FOX Business host Mike Rowe, "Duck Dynasty" brothers Jase and Jep Roberston, and country music artists Michael Ray and John Rich — all of whom are just some expected to be in attendance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.



The Patriot Awards will also welcome Fox Nation hosts Nancy Grace, Abby Hornacek, Paula Deen, Tom Shillue, and Alveda King alongside other FOX favorites like Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Lawrence Jones, Harris Faulkner, and, as mentioned, Earhardt herself.

"I know you've said you've watched the awards in the past… and now you're gonna get to go," Earhardt said, expressing excitement for both Van Wagner and Suchy.