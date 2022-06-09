Former gymnast slams FBI for botching Larry Nassar investigation: 'They failed me and all the other girls'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former gymnast Maggie Nichols said the FBI and USA Gymnastics failed her and many other girls and women who were abused by former physician Larry Nasser.

Nichols, along with more than 90 other women, is now suing the FBI for more than $1 billion for its botched investigation into the abuse allegations.

Nichols said she was the first woman to report Larry Nassar for abuse. In 2015, she was told the FBI and USA gymnastics would handle the case, but she said nothing was done for more than a year.

"After I reported, Larry Nassar was still able to abuse so many girls every single day, which is just super scary to even think about and very disappointing," she said on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday.

The Justice Department Inspector General report later found that the FBI did not open an investigation at the time of Nichols’ initial report of abuse.

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney have also joined the lawsuit.

"It was super, super saddening and scary that he was able to abuse so many girls day in and day out," Nichols told host Dana Perino.

Nichols’ attorney, John Manly, noted that the Justice Department declined to prosecute any FBI agents involved despite the Inspector General’s report that determined they lied under oath.

"They covered this up for personal reasons to help themselves," Manly said. "If you or I lie to the FBI, we go to jail."

He asserted that the misconduct was intentional.

The Justice Department now has six months to respond to the claim filed on behalf of the victims, and Manly called on the Senate to remove the agents who acted improperly from the FBI.

"America deserves the FBI that’s the premier law enforcement agency in the world and not agents like this," he said.