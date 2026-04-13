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Los Angeles hotel industry 'struggling' under wage mandate signed by Mayor Karen Bass, new survey finds

Phased-in minimum wage hike in Los Angeles mandated up to $30 per hour for airport and hotel workers

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
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‘Utterly unaffordable’: $30 hotel worker minimum wage in Los Angeles causes real world headaches Video

‘Utterly unaffordable’: $30 hotel worker minimum wage in Los Angeles causes real world headaches

Fox News Digital spoke to Hotel Association of Los Angeles President Jackie Filla about the negative effects raising the minimum wage, signed by Karen Bass, has caused.

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Hotels in Los Angeles, California are struggling, a new report from industry researchers claimed in a new report.

"Hotels are struggling to keep up with rising operating costs coupled with falling demand," the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) researchers said last week.

According to AHLA, the city’s minimum wage mandate and other policies led to increased "costs without flexibility to reflect market conditions and demand levels."

A phased-in minimum wage hike in Los Angeles mandated up to $30 per hour for airport and hotel workers. The law was signed into law last year by Mayor Karen Bass, mandating that their hourly wage must be raised by $2.50 each year until they reach $30 in 2028.

Los Angeles skyline

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the city’s minimum wage mandate and other policies led to increased "costs without flexibility to reflect market conditions and demand levels." (iStock)

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The AHLA is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide. Its methodology stated it was a "member survey of Los Angeles hotel operators and owners" that featured "16 questions in multiple-choice, select-all-that-apply, and ranking formats."

The report claimed that the policies led to reduced hiring and cuts in labor hours. Other issues that arose included delayed or canceled hotel investment and development, reduced airline operations and restaurant closures.

"The report finds that hotels across Los Angeles are facing increasing financial and operational pressure as rising labor and operating costs outpace revenue growth, noting that development is slowing, investment is shifting to other markets, and some hotels have closed or delayed expansion plans," the report stated.

The report found that none of the members believe Los Angeles is a favorable environment to make investments and 80% said that the city is not a good place for long-term hotel investment. Almost all the members surveyed said that rolling back the regulations would make the city’s market more attractive. 

Airplane

A phased-in minimum wage hike in Los Angeles mandated up to $30 per hour for airport and hotel workers. (Getty)

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AHLA said that hotels are the backbone of Los Angeles’ tourism economy, investing millions of dollars in the city every year.

"Los Angeles hotels generate $12.5 billion in annual economic activity, support nearly 64,000 jobs, and produce more than $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue that funds essential public services," according to the report.

This isn't the first time the AHLA has released a report showing adverse effects of the minimum wage mandate after Bass signed it into law. The AHLA previously commissioned another study that found hotels have eliminated or expect to eliminate 6% of positions, roughly 650 jobs, since the Hotel Worker Minimum Wage Ordinance took effect in September.

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The Los Angeles City Council and Mayor Bass' office did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

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Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on cultural trends, education, and public policy. He extensively covered reparations developments across the U.S., the Department of Education, and immigration issues.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and received the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Public Policy Certificate.

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and Instagram

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