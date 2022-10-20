Liz Truss' resignation is what happens when conservatives 'give in' to the left, says Nile Gardiner

Nile Gardiner, a former adviser to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said Thursday on "America's Newsroom" that the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss was the result of a "conservative coup" that occurred after she gave in to pressure from the left on her economic policy.

UK PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS RESIGNS AFTER LESS THAN 2 MONTHS IN OFFICE

NILE GARDINER: I think if she had held her ground, she would still be the prime minister. And this is what happens when conservatives give in to pressure from the left, she U-Turned. This was a tragic mistake. Actually, the inflation rate in the UK is very high, but it's much lower than many other parts of Europe, actually. So the British government could have sailed through this. The storm, the original plan to cut taxes was the right one, a high-growth, pro-economic freedom policy.

This should have been the course that the prime minister actually went down. Instead, she basically surrendered to the left, and she gave in to what can only be described as a coup within the Conservative Party, driven by the left wing of the Conservative Party. So we are seeing a Shakespearean tragedy unfolding across the Atlantic right now, a very, very sad state of affairs.