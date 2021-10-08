Lindsey Graham: We 'folded' on debt ceiling

Senators – including 11 Republicans -- voted to approve a short-term increase to the federal debt ceiling on Thursday night, ending a weekslong standoff on Capitol Hill. Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Republicans dug themselves into a hole for ‘folding’ during an appearance on "Hannity" Thursday night.

SENATE VOTES TO LIFT DEBT CEILING BY $480B

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "Well, we screwed up. For two months, we promised our base and the American people that we would not help the Democratic Party raise the debt ceiling so they could spend $3.5 to $5 trillion through reconciliation. At the end of the day, we blinked. Two things have happened: We let our people down, and we made Democrats believe that we are all talk and no action. At the end of the day, every Republican voted against raising the debt ceiling, every Democratic senator voted for it. But we had a process in place. We made a promise, for two months, that we would make them do it without our help and we folded, and I hate that. We’re in a hole; we’ve got to dig out of this hole and we can. We shot ourselves in the foot tonight, but we will revisit this issue in December."

