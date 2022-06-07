Schools, organizations celebrate Pride Month with drag shows for minors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Schools and organizations across the country have marked the beginning of Pride Month with drag shows and events targeted at children, drawing criticism and questions about the appropriateness of such gatherings.

In Erie, Colorado, the DEI Committee of Meadowlark Elementary's Parent, Teacher and Student Association partnered "with 4 other Erie Elementary School's DEI Groups" to pass out rainbow flags at the entrances of the town’s Pride celebration, according to a Meadowlark PTSA Facebook post.

The Pride month event featured Drag Queen Story Time with Shirley Delta Blow, who, according to an article in Westworld, is a "schoolteacher by day and drag queen by night."

Shirley Delta Blow, whose real name is Stuart Sanks, told Westworld, "We tend to giggle a lot in my classroom, and there is always glitter, much to the chagrin of some parents. But hey, a drag queen is your child's teacher. This is what you signed up for."

A spokesperson for Meadowlark Elementary School told Fox News Digital the partnership was a parent/student activity independent of Meadowlark Elementary School. Sanks did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In 2016, the Human Rights Campaign recognized the Boulder Valley School District - which Meadowlark School is a part of - for its LGBTQ policies and practices, but Parents Defending Education said the recent PTSA promotion of a Pride event shows the district has gone too far.

"When we see an elementary school's PTSA encouraging kids to participate in a "Pride Celebration" with a drag queen–who happens to be an elementary school teacher at a neighboring school – isn't it clear that the Human Rights Campaign’s trans rights activist agenda has become toxic? Back in 2016, HRC gave the Boulder Valley School District its "Welcoming Schools Seal of Excellence" and said the district was "out ahead of the curve" in implementing HRC’s curriculum," Parents Defending Education Private School Advocacy Associate Mary Miller said. "Fast forward to 2022, the district's parents and teachers are now directing kids to hand out rainbow flags at events headlined by drag queens."

"Back in 2016, HRC gave the Boulder Valley School District its 'Welcoming Schools Seal of Excellence' and said the district was "out ahead of the curve" in implementing HRC’s curriculum. Fast forward to 2022, BVSD is directing kids to hand out rainbow flags at events headlined by drag queens," Miller continued.

In Texas, the Mr. Misster nightclub in Dallas hosted a "Drag The Kids to Pride" event. The organizers described the event as "the ultimate family friendly pride experience," and offered "five limited spots for young performers to take the stage solo, or with a queen of their choosing."

The event organizers called it a spin-off of their Champagne Drag Brunch, offering mocktails to those under 21. Videos and photos of the event later emerged showing drag performers taking dollar bills from children, with a neon sign in the background reading, "It’s not gonna lick itself."

Twitter erupted in protest over the event, calling it "monstrous" and "evil."

Following the event, Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton said he intends to introduce legislation banning minors from attending drag shows in the state.

Washington, D.C. public schools hosted a "Leading with Pride!" celebration for D.C., Maryland and Virginia "LGBTQIA+ identifying high school students with a goal in mind to create safe and affirming spaces along with educational and advocacy opportunities."

The event included performances, food, ball competitions and resources "to kick-off Pride Month."

Washington, D.C. public schools did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.