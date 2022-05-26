Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas school shooting: Liberal writer deletes tweet comparing abortion to Uvalde massacre

A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 19 kids and two adults dead

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Founding partner of Puck News Julia Ioffe deleted a tweet that attempted to attack pro-life advocates following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

On Wednesday night, Ioffe appeared to try and call out the hypocrisy of pro-life supporters by wondering what if abortions could be performed "with an AR-15."

"What if you could perform an abortion with an AR-15? What if the 19 kids killed [in] Uvalde weren’t children, but fetuses?" she tweeted.

Ioffe deleted the tweet after receiving several responses calling her out for exploiting the Texas school shooting to slam pro-life advocates. Other Twitter users also informed her that she was inadvertently making a pro-life argument against abortion.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING PROMPTS TWITTER RIDICULE OF GOP, PRO-LIFERS: ‘LUNATICS WITH GUNS’ 

"You’d defend it?" National Journalism Center program director Becket Adams tweeted before adding, "What even is the purpose of tweets like hers? What good does it serve? Nothing if value has been done on this website in the past 72 hours, and it’s only getting worse."

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy tweeted, "Don’t kill kids at school and don’t kill kids in the womb — in fact don’t kill them anywhere — is my baseline. Is it yours?"

National Review Washington correspondent John McCormack wrote, "Where have I seen this before? Oh, right, on a pro-life t-shirt."

McCormack also posted an image from a pro-life organization with the slogan "Would it bother us more if they used guns?"

AFTER TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING, LEFTISTS ACCUSE PRO-LIFERS OF WANTING ‘FORCED BIRTH’ FOR NEW ‘TARGETS TO SHOOT’ 

Ioffe also inadvertently tweeted a pro-life argument back in Oct. 2021 after The Texas Heartbeat Act was passed in the state. 

"If you are anti-choice and you want to make sure women carry every pregnancy to term, why not make the person who created the pregnancy contribute? Why not have men pay child support to the women they impregnate? Surely, it is not the woman’s responsibility alone?" she tweeted.

Although Ioffe had several responses correcting her, the tweet has not been deleted, and Ioffe continued to defend herself against pro-life advocates.

Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Stephanie and Michael Chavez of San Antonio pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a mass shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona (REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona)

Ioffe continued to argue on Twitter against Republicans not in favor of gun control legislation following the Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.