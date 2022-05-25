After Texas school shooting, leftists accuse pro-lifers of wanting 'forced birth' for new 'targets to shoot'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The inevitable political spin is well underway as liberals on Twitter take their anger, fear and frustration over Tuesday's horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas out on people who are pro-life.

Combining their anger over the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade and the perceived lack of gun laws in this country, several prominent Twitter liberals accused Republicans of being pro-"forced birth" and also pro-school shooting.

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted about this supposed double standard on Tuesday evening in the wake of the horrific shooting spree.

"Forced birth in a country that refuses to protect children from being murdered at school," he wrote.

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR AMID TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: REPUBLICANS ARE 'THE ENEMIES'

Reacting to both the shooting and a tweet about the Supreme Court possibly looking to expand the 2nd Amendment’s ‘scope,’ Economist writer Steven Mazie slammed conservatives. He tweeted, "In one breath they’ll let states force women to give birth. In the next they’ll stop states from protecting children from being murdered at school."

"The GOP is forcing women to carry fetuses to term just so they have new targets to shoot," tweeted comedian Steve Hofstetter.

Journalist Brian Karem blasted Christian Republicans over what he believes to be their hypocrisy regarding saving unborn babies from abortion while being in favor of gun rights. "Republicans: You claim to be Christian. You claim to care about life," he tweeted, adding the question, "So in the wake of the Texas massacre, for Jesus Christ's sake, how about YOU put out some some f---ing gun control legislation?" he tweeted.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING PROMPTS TWITTER RIDICULE OF GOP, PRO-LIFERS: 'LUNATICS WITH GUNS'

Feminist blue check Lucy Flores wrote, "Texas is trying to force women to birth children just so they can be shot in school. Regulate uteruses but deregulate guns. Process that and make it make sense. #Uvalde #TXmassshooting #children."]

Liberal author John Pavlovitz tweeted that the GOP cares about "embryos" more than born children. "Republicans were horrified today when they thought we'd lost 14 embryos in Texas. They were later greatly relieved to learn it was only 14 sentient children, murdered in school with the guns they can't stop fighting for.

"Life: Come and Take It," he added.

"'I repeat: there is no ‘pro life movement.’ An actual pro life movement would try to keep people alive after they’re born," posted MSNBC host Joy Reid just after the shooting.

Actor Kevin McHale tweeted similarly, "America: where you’re forced to give birth to a child that has to risk their life going to school. 19 children. 19?!"

Author Steve Marmel accused the GOP of forcing births for target practice with his post. On Tuesday night he tweeted, "Forced birth. School shootings. Zero gun laws. The GOP is basically demanding women give birth to more targets to kill like Don Jr. ‘hunting’ on a ‘safari.’ They’ll be using the victims for Soylent Green soon."

"If Republicans want people to believe it's about life & not control of women, a good way to show it would be to stop letting the gun industry massacre our kids," tweeted liberal political strategist Rachel Bitecofer.

Leftist TV producer Chris Nee told her Twitter audience, "If you support these gun nuts you are a monster. That means if you support Republicans at this point. Period. It's that simple."