Montage: Liberal media mocks conservatives for ‘whining’ about Supreme Court leak

Members of the liberal media across the board ripped into Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits this week for criticizing the unprecedented Supreme Court leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, with many pundits and guests lamenting the fact that conservatives focused on the leak itself, rather than the material of the draft.

After playing a montage of clips in which conservatives questioned who was behind the leak and the impact it could have on the Supreme Court’s credibility, "All In" MSNBC host Chris Hayes mocked Republicans for their concerns.

The leak! The leak! My norms! We love norms. Oh, God! A tradition has been broken," Hayes said. "OK, the right does not care about norms and traditions, even breaking them all over the place and they sure as heck don’t want to talk about abortion."

MSNBC, responsible for a bulk of the criticism, also aired a segment on "MTP Daily" in which a panel, including Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali and host Chuck Todd, discussed how Roe v. Wade being overturned could impact the 2022 midterms and why Republicans wanted to pivot away from the discussion on abortion.

[Republicans] at every turn pivoted away from talking about the substance of this draft opinion and instead turned to talking about the leak itself," Vitali said.

"Oh by the way, I think that’s so telling," Todd chimed in.

Meanwhile, "ReidOut" host Joy Reid used her favorite analogy, the dystopian novel and TV series "The Handmaid's Tale," to slam Republicans.

"That whole Handmaid’s Tale comparison – it is not a meme. It may soon be America," Reid claimed, adding that no one "appeared madder at the leak" than Republicans.

"An attack on the fabric of America, on the courts, on democracy itself," Reid added in a serious politician voice. "Now let’s not forget that the right loves leaks when it’s about Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden, but when the leak exposes them, well suddenly it’s an insurrection, an act of terrorism against the court."

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski became visibly angry on Wednesday after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stated the story is "the fact that the draft was leaked" rather than the implication that Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned.

"So, I’m sorry the old White guys, Mitch, is going to tell us what the story of the day is? He’s going to tell us what the story of the day is? That’s rich, Mitch. You’re going to tell us about the rights, the 50 years of rights – the decades of precedent that has just been spit on and thrown away in this draft opinion?" Brzezinski said.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper also repeated the talking point on Republican priorities, when he told former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod: "After wanting to repeal Roe v. Wade for decades right now [they] seem to prefer to focus on the leak of the draft opinion from the Supreme Court, not the actual pending overturning."

Axelrod responded that Republicans are the "dog that caught the car" and hypothesized they actually didn’t want "this result right now."

Late-night hosts also weighed in on the issue, with Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah dedicating monologues to slam Republicans fretting over the leak itself.

In an allusion to murder mystery film "Knives Out," Noah acted as an investigative conservative bent on finding the culprit behind the leak.

"Yes, it was a left-wing Antifa law clerk trying to sabotage the court, or it was a right-wing MAGA hat trying to lock the decision in place, or maybe… it was the butler. It’s always the butler!" Noah joked.

Meyers on the other hand, brought less comedy and more ridicule to his monologue.

"Do all these pundits whining about the leak really think this is what will shatter the integrity of the court? Not the fact that Republicans stole a seat from President Obama, or the fact that several of their nominees apparently lied to the Senate about their positions on Roe," Meyers said.