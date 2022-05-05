Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Former Gorsuch law clerk says DOJ, FBI must protect Supreme Court justices: This is a 'dereliction' of duty

Conservative justices face onslaught of threats, protests following Roe v. Wade draft leak

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former law clerk for Justice Gorsuch Mike Davis slams federal officials for refusing to take a stand against threats and protests facing Supreme Court justices.

Former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch Mike Davis demanded Thursday that the Biden administration "step up" their response to growing threats and protests against Supreme Court justices following the Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak. On "America Reports," Davis argued the administration was encouraging "obstruction of justice" and putting justices in "grave danger" with their silence.

LIBERAL GROUP CALLS FOR PROTESTS AT CONSERVATIVE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES' HOMES

MIKE DAVIS: The Attorney General Merrick Garland needs to step up. He is a former federal judge. These justices are in danger that this opinion leaked before it was released publicly. There are people making threats against justices online and elsewhere. The attorney general needs to step up. He needs to make a very strong public denouncement of this. This is obstruction of justice for people to show up at a federal judge's home to try to influence the outcome of a pending case. It's 18 U.S.C. 1507. Obstruction of justice. Judge Salas just had her son murdered in 2020 because some crazy showed up at her house. This is very dangerous. This is illegal. And the attorney general and the Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco need to step up today.

The FBI, the U.S. Attorney's offices in Maryland and the Eastern District of Virginia, the Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, the FBI Director Chris Wray -- they need to get on this. This is a dereliction of their duty. They are putting justices in grave danger. 

