CNN analyst compares ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to rhetoric from ISIS, Nazis, KKK

Liberal CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart managed to compare the anti-Biden rallying cry "Let’s Go Brandon" to coded rhetoric from Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and ISIS in one tweet as corporate media continued its meltdown over the chant.

Lockhart, a former Clinton press secretary, tweeted Mondayd, "You know who also had coded statements like Brandon? ISIS, the Klan, Nazi's...beginning to get the point?"

ANTI-BIDEN RALLYING CRY 'LETS GO BRANDON' CAUSES MAINSTREAM MEDIA MELTDOWN

The phrase became an internet sensation last month after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were really shouting, "F--k Joe Biden!"

"Let’s Go Brandon" was quickly adopted by the president’s critics as a subtle, PG way to mock Biden. The "F--k Joe Biden!" chants, which began at some large events across the country as the president’s poll numbers declined, have now been replaced in some venues with "Let’s Go Brandon" chants.

MEDIA COMPARE PILOT WHO REPORTEDLY TOLD PASSENGERS, 'LET'S GO BRANDON' TO A DRUG ABUSER, ISIS SYMPATHIZER

However, liberal journalists and pundits have become outraged at the rallying cry. Lockhart isn’t the only one with an over-the-top comparison, as the chant has also been labeled "vulgar," "trollish," "not patriotic," and a Southwest pilot who might have uttered the phrase was compared to an ISIS sympathizer.

Lockhart’s tweet was quickly hit with backlash.

"I hope a family member is checking in on you," GOP communications specialist Matt Whitlock responded.

CNN'S JOE LOCKHART SUGGESTS HURRICANE LAURA HITTING GULF COAST IS 'KARMA'

Many others mocked the CNN pundit:

In 2020, the Donald Trump campaign called on CNN to fire Lockhart after the network analyst speculated on Twitter whether or not Trump suffered from a stroke that he had hidden from the public.

"CNN should fire Joe Lockhart, a lifetime failure who thought it was a great idea for fellow loser Michael Dukakis to put on that stupid helmet, for knowingly pushing a conspiracy theory about President Trump’s health," the campaign said. "If another CNN employee said similar things about Barack Obama they’d be fired immediately, so the same standard should be applied here."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lockhart, an outspoken Democrat, also raised eyebrows for attacking former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann after his network settled a $250 million defamation lawsuit with him last year.

"I'm watching tonight because it's important. But i [sic] don't have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky," Lockhart tweeted during the Republican National Convention.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.