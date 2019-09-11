Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Second Amendment
Published

Prominent Dem claims 'every gun owner' understands his background check bill

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Sen. Pat Toomey urges background checks for all commercial gun salesVideo

Sen. Pat Toomey urges background checks for all commercial gun sales

Background checks protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens while helping keep firearms out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them, says Senator Pat Toomey.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., claimed that "every" U.S. gun owner understood his legislation that sought to impose background checks on people seeking to purchase firearms.

"I can't even get Mitch McConnell to put the most basic bill that's been vetted for seven years, that everybody in the United States, every gun owner understands," Manchin told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Manchin was referring to legislation he and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., sponsored in 2013 after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre that left 20 children dead in Connecticut. The bill has failed to make it to the president's desk even as Democrats ramped up called for gun control amid a slew of additional mass shootings.

TRUMP PUSHES BACKGROUND CHECKS AS HUGE MAJORITY FAVORS TIGHTER LAW

House impeachment procedure vote could impact government funding, debate over gun controlVideo

Although the White House initially signaled support for background checks after mass shootings in August, it eventually backed away from that position.

More from Media

Manchin, on Tuesday, told "America's Newsroom" that the president should support his background check legislation, which he claimed, garnered support from the vast majority of Americans gun owners.

"I can assure you the bill ... has over 85 percent approval and that's with gun owners and everyone else saying if you go to a commercial transaction, gun show, or on the Internet, don't you think you ought to know who wants to buy that gun and for what purpose and what their background is?

"That's all we're talking about," he told Fox News host Bill Hemmer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August, a Fox News poll found that 90 percent of registered voters supported background checks on all gun buyers. Only 7 percent opposed the idea while just 27 percent opposed a ban on assault weapons. Solid majorities supported both an assault weapons ban and taking guns from at-risk individuals.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.