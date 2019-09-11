'The View' host Meghan McCain accuses Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner of crashing her dad's funeral: 'Not good people'

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain accused Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, of crashing the funeral of her late father John McCain.

During a segment on Tuesday’s show, Abby Huntsman said she felt sorry for President Trump’s adult children when reading a recent piece in The Atlantic about infighting among the siblings but McCain didn't feel the same way.

“No offense, they crashed my dad’s funeral. They get nothing from me,” McCain said. “They’re not good people.”

9/11 OUTRAGE: 'THE VIEW' HOST WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS MEMBERS OF CONGRESS WHO SKIPPED MOMENT OF SILENCE

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Kushner were in attendance when McCain was laid to rest last year at Washington National Cathedral after a battle with brain cancer.

Kushner did not immediately respond to a request for comment when reached by Fox News.

TRUMP SCOLDS CNN’S JIM ACOSTA, AS ANGEL MOMS CONFRONT REPORTER IN ROSE GARDEN: ‘YOU HAVE AN AGENDA’

“The View” co-host notably took a subtle jab at the president, who had a longstanding feud with her father, when delivering her eulogy at the funeral.

McCain said that her father's passing represented the passing of "American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."

In 2015, after McCain had said Trump's platform had "fired up the crazies," Trump had mocked McCain's imprisonment in the Vietnam War, saying: "I like people that weren't captured."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also fumed about McCain's vote to kill off a bill to reform ObamaCare. Nowadays, his daughter is the conservative voice on the ABC News gabfest, where she is a frequent critic of Trump and members of his administration.

A six-term senator and a Vietnam veteran who was held as a prisoner of war for more than five years, McCain pushed for bipartisanship on the Hill. He ran against Bush for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000. He clinched the nomination in 2008 but was defeated in the presidential election by President Barack Obama.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.