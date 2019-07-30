Detroit residents to Lawrence Jones: Politicians make promises before elections, then disappear

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones traveled to Detroit, home of this week's Democratic presidential debates, to hear directly from residents how they view the performance of local politicians.

Several of those residents, in interviews aired Tuesday on "Hannity," told Jones they rarely see lawmakers in the flesh.

"The leaders here, do you think they are representing the community effectively?" Jones asked one woman who was on the front porch of her home.

"Who are they?" the woman responded. She told Jones she doesn't see them in her neighborhood very often.

Another woman told Jones that politicians and candidates often "talk a good game" during campaign season but do little once elected.

"It's hard when it comes up to campaign time to select someone," she said.

She added that crime and general conditions in the area make her want to leave her neighborhood despite having lived there for decades.

"I feel bad," she said.

"I want to go," she said. "I've been here 66 years and I want to go."

The first woman Jones spoke with concurred.

"It's time to go, there's nothing here," she said.

Recounting his trip to host Sean Hannity, Jones said that he and his crew left the neighborhood for a while after conducting interviews, then returned to find the quiet street a homicide scene.

"It's a depressing state here," he said.

"There has to be an opening for conservatives and Republicans to go into these communities," Jones said. "I don't think these people care about party at this point, they just want someone to fix their pain."

Additionally, one resident Jones interviewed told him the recurrence of crime has affected her children's sleeping habits.

"My kids say, 'You all hear the gunfire?' and jump on the floor and that's where they slept -- they refused to get back in bed because they heard gunfire back there," she said.