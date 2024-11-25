LAURA: Trump fought because our freedom depended on it

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out political officials for going after President-elect Donald Trump on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: What we saw was a serious, concerted effort to use all the resources of the federal government to put Donald Trump in prison for the rest of his life, and it was all because they wanted to prevent you, the people, from having your say and, of course, him from being president.

So, history is going to remember Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg, Fanny Willis and the judges who let these cases get as far as they did as modern-day Keystone cops who chased Trump around, hounding him, trying to keep him off the campaign trail because they hated his agenda. They hate everything he stands for. So, it's a mistake, though, to write them off as all incompetence. Their teams were backed by some of the smartest and toughest, meanest lawyers out there.

They work nights and weekends and through holidays, all to put him behind bars and subvert this election. The only reason Donald Trump is not in jail now is because of you, the voters, and of course, Trump himself. Imagine if Trump wasn't Trump. Forget about it. Most people would have folded like a $20 lawn chair. He fought like his freedom depended on it, but mostly because our freedom depended on it.