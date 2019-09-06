Ingraham on Hollywood calls to out Trump donors: 'Most insular and intolerant bunch on face of the planet'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed Holywood in her Fox Nation show "Laura and Raymond," after "Will and Grace" co-stars walked back their earlier calls for a reporter to release the identities of scheduled attendees at Trump fundraiser this week.

"This is so revealing of the true Hollywood. Hollywood today -- run by a cabal of left-wing people who claim they have a monopoly on compassion -- is the most insular and intolerant bunch on the face of the planet," said Ingraham.

Earlier this week, Eric McCormack, who plays "Will" in the popular series “Will & Grace,” urged a Hollywood Reporter to publically reveal the names of high-profile attendees at the Trump fundraiser.

"Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event," he tweeted, "so the rest of us can be clear about who we don't want to work with. Thx."

His co-star, Debra Messing, who has long been outspoken against the President, echoed the call: “Please print a list of all attendees, please," she wrote on Twitter. "The public has a right to know.”

The stars faced immediate backlash from many across the aisle -- including some notable members of the Holywood community.

“View” host Whoopi Goldberg went after Messing and McCormack for evoking memories of a “Hollywood blacklist” and Goldberg urged the actors to reconsider their tweets and “remember what the blacklist actually meant to people and don’t encourage anyone -- anyone -- to do it.”

“In this country, people can vote for who they want to -- that is one of the great rights of this country,” Goldberg said on Tuesday. “You don’t have to like it but we don’t go after people because we don’t like who they voted for -- we don’t go after them that way. We can talk about issues and stuff, but we don’t print out lists.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CALLS OUT 'WILL AND GRACE' STARS FOR 'BLACKLIST'

“View” co-host Joy Behar similarly pushed back, saying that while it was fine to target businesses, targeting individuals was more like “stalking” and could put lives in danger.

Following the backlash, McCormack tried to walk back his call for the "blacklist," saying in a statement that he "does not support blacklists or discrimination of any kind."

Ingraham, however, wasn't buying it.

"He's lying about what we read in black and white," she said. "He gave marching orders to the media, give us the names so I know with whom I don't want to work."

"They don't want to just debate you and beat you on a substantive issue," Ingraham continued. "They want to knock you off the stage altogether."

She went on, calling Holywood's hatred of the president "fanatical."

DEBRA MESSING CALLS FOR OUTING OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS IN HOLLYWOOD

"They don't care about the little people, they care about their own agenda and they are fanatical in their hatred of Donald Trump. They are the fanatics today. It's not the people on the right -- they are the fanatics," she concluded.

