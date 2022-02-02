Ingraham: Jeff Zucker, CNN responsible for the 'most shameful periods' of American journalism

Laura Ingraham shredded CNN's editorial direction led by its former president, Jeff Zucker, and blamed the outlet for its impact on Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zucker resigned Wednesday due to what he said was a consensual relationship he had with another executive that he did not disclose to the proper channels at CNN.

"Now, CNN says that it forced Jeff Zucker out for an undisclosed office romance, but the fact is he should have been forced out for a different affair," Ingraham said. "His relationship with fake news on Russiaate, the casual smearing of figures like DeSantis and all the COVID fearmongering. Zucker's team didn't just flirt with damaging lockdowns, they fought for them."

"At a time of crisis when everyone needed the opportunity for a full and fair airing of the options, all of them that were available to us, Zucker [and] CNN took every opportunity to call for extreme lockdown measures that hurt millions of American families and wrecked our economy," she said on "The Ingraham Angle."

Ingraham added that CNN exploited the pandemic.

"They trashed scientists and doctors who simply wanted Americans to hear the other side of the story. They launched ugly attacks against President Trump and his team, who eventually helped obtain the very vaccines that CNN now celebrates. So from beginning to end, … Zucker … saw the pandemic not as a tragedy to be managed, but as an opportunity to be exploited."

"It is one of the most shameful periods in the history of American journalism. Maybe, just maybe post-Zucker, CNN will begin to escape the cult it built."