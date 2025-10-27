Lara Trump blasts Swalwell’s ‘ridiculous’ call for 2028 Dems to vow to destroy Trump's White House ballroom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"My View" host Lara Trump blasted Rep. Eric Swalwell's "ridiculous" suggestion that the next Democratic presidential nominee must vow to demolish President Donald Trump's $250 million White House ballroom.

"It's ridiculous… we all know that. And everybody should be happy about this [the ballroom]," Trump said Monday on "Fox & Friends First."

"But of course, that's Eric Swalwell..."

The California Democrat proposed the pledge to demolish the addition as a litmus test for the party’s 2028 contenders, writing Saturday on X: "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE."

Swalwell's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

Democrats have been critical of the sprawling 90,000-square-foot development, which would give the White House a formal ballroom for the first time in history.

The ballroom will stand in place of the East Wing and adhere to the classical design of the White House.

Construction began earlier this month and will be financed by Trump and private donors.

Despite opposition from many, The Washington Post editorial board defended the project on Sunday, arguing that the next Democratic president will be happy to have the space for official events and hosting.

Trump responded to that claim during her Monday appearance.

"That's amazing… they're exactly right," she said.

"The only thing I'll disagree with them on is that I don't know when we're going to see another Democrat as president, if this is the way the Democrats are behaving about a beautiful renovation that everyone should be able to enjoy that was long overdue and really necessary at the White House."

