Fox News Flash

Lara Trump blasts Swalwell’s ‘ridiculous’ call for 2028 Dems to vow to destroy Trump's White House ballroom

California Democrat proposes wrecking ball litmus test for 2028 presidential contenders over Trump's $250M White House addition

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Lara Trump defends Trump's 'long overdue' East Wing renovation Video

Lara Trump defends Trump's 'long overdue' East Wing renovation

'My View' host Lara Trump joins 'Fox & Friends First' to weigh in on President Donald Trump's White House renovations amid Democrats' backlash over the project.

"My View" host Lara Trump blasted Rep. Eric Swalwell's "ridiculous" suggestion that the next Democratic presidential nominee must vow to demolish President Donald Trump's $250 million White House ballroom.

"It's ridiculous… we all know that. And everybody should be happy about this [the ballroom]," Trump said Monday on "Fox & Friends First."

"But of course, that's Eric Swalwell..."

The California Democrat proposed the pledge to demolish the addition as a litmus test for the party’s 2028 contenders, writing Saturday on X: "Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE."

HILLARY CLINTON FIRES UP VOTERS AGAINST TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION: 'NOT HIS HOUSE'

Fox News host Lara Trump in a side-by-side split with Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell

Lara Trump looks on during the 2025 Republican National Committee winter meeting on Jan. 17 in Washington, D.C. (left); Rep. Eric Swalwell at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (right). (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images (left); Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images (right))

Swalwell's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

Democrats have been critical of the sprawling 90,000-square-foot development, which would give the White House a formal ballroom for the first time in history.

The ballroom will stand in place of the East Wing and adhere to the classical design of the White House.

WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD DEFENDS TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

East Wing of the White House

An excavator clears rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. ( Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Construction began earlier this month and will be financed by Trump and private donors.

Despite opposition from many, The Washington Post editorial board defended the project on Sunday, arguing that the next Democratic president will be happy to have the space for official events and hosting.

Trump responded to that claim during her Monday appearance.

"That's amazing… they're exactly right," she said.

Anger from Democrats continues over ballroom renovation Video

"The only thing I'll disagree with them on is that I don't know when we're going to see another Democrat as president, if this is the way the Democrats are behaving about a beautiful renovation that everyone should be able to enjoy that was long overdue and really necessary at the White House."

Fox News' Amanda Macias and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

