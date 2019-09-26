Police officer and single dad, shot 2nd time in 3 years, fighting for his life

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren made an emotional plea to viewers asking them to pray for the condition of a Mississippi police officer who is battling to stay alive after getting shot in the head responding to a call earlier this month.

"Deputy Sullivan, we love you, we appreciate you and we are thinking of you -- keep fighting." — Tomi Lahren, Fox Nation Host

"I could sit here and talk about Ukraine and impeachment and transcripts and presidential harassment but if you’re like me, you’ve had enough of it, so instead I’m going to talk about something I think is a little more important," said Lahren on her Fox Nation show "First & Final Thoughts,"

Deputy Brad Sullivan of Madison County, Mississippi, a little league baseball coach and single father of a 9-year-old boy, responded to calls on September 5th that a man had been abducted and tied up inside a local home.

When Sullivan arrived at the scene, the suspect, now identified as Edgar Egbert, fled and led the officers on a chase before firing off 90 rounds, hitting Sullivan in the head.

Sullivan was in the process of fully recovering from a 2016 gunshot wound he received while apprehending a violent habitual offender during a routine traffic stop at the time of this shooting, Lahren explained.

The deputy was honored in 2016 by the Mississippi Center for Police & Sheriffs for his service, and was deemed a "top cop," and "well-respected officer" by local officials.

Madison Co. Sheriff Randy Tucker released a statement following the incident echoing Lahren's calls for prayers.

"On behalf of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, thank you very much for your prayers, thoughts, emails and offers to help in any way possible...that is really what we can all do right now," he said.

Governor Phil Bryant tweeted about the situation shortly after it happened, sending his prayers as well.

Sullivan is currently at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Intensive Care Unit and remains in critical condition.

The suspect is behind held without bond and is facing multiple charges including six counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, one count of kidnapping and one count of felony fleeing.

"Deputy Sullivan," Lahren concluded, "We love you, we appreciate you and we are thinking about you. Keep fighting, you’ve got this.," she said. "To my fans, followers, and FoxNation family, please keep Brad Sullivan in your prayers."

