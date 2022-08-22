LA Times op-ed argues 'Latinophobia' fueling democracy's decline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Times argued in an op-ed on Monday that bias against the Latino population or "Latinophobia" is thriving in national media and fueling right-wing anger.

Columnist Jean Guerrero’s article argued that mainstream media, both conservative and liberal, have been guilty of pushing the "delusion" that the U.S.-Mexico border is being "invaded" and putting Latino lives at risk.

"A main driver of democracy’s decline in the United States is Latinophobia — from its central role in the rise of Donald Trump to its influence in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Any news media company concerned with democracy should be engaged in a concerted and urgent campaign to stop this plague," Guerrero wrote.

A primary factor in this rise, she claimed, is the insistence that news networks like CNN push a more "centrist approach" by offering more Republican voices on the air.

"For those who cherish the status quo because they’re wealthy, white and male, ‘neutrality’ is a lofty ideal. Long-held notions of objectivity and impartiality often end up protecting elites’ interests," she wrote.

Guerrero also condemned the regularly attacked assertion of "both-siderism" in the media that she claims pushes stereotypes.

"’Both-siderism’ is a risk in journalism broadly, made worse on Latino issues by the dearth of Latinos in news media. We need more Latino media executives, reporters, anchors, guests and sources, so they can challenge negative stereotypes that fuel white extremism," she insisted.

One example of a "negative stereotype" that Guerrero cited included the insistence on reporting the rising number of migrant crossings at the border as an "influx" or a "surge" which she claims refer to people "as if they’re numbers, not humans."

Despite this, Guerrero neglected to report that encounters at the border during this fiscal year exceeded two million, marking a new record according to sources. July alone saw nearly 200,000 migrant encounters according to Customs and Border Protection.

Although she appeared to highlight Republicans as a threat against Latinos, Guerrero also ignored growing Hispanic support for the GOP since the 2020 election. A Quinnipiac University survey released last month revealed support for President Biden among Hispanics dropped to an all-time low approval rating at 19%.

Still, she continued to blame media’s obsession with "centrism" as the issue fueling bigotry.

"The media’s reflex for centrism is anything but neutral. If we don’t correct it, Latinophobia will destroy this country," Guerrero closed.

While Guerrero framed fears of a migrant crisis as a uniquely right-wing issue, various Democrat politicians including Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have called on the federal government to assist her city with the migrant "crisis" after struggling with a growing number of illegal immigrants being bussed from Arizona and Texas.