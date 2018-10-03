Rick Leventhal currently serves as New York-based senior correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC). He joined the network as a correspondent in 1997. Read More

Most recently, he reported live from France to cover the deadly attacks in Paris on November 13th, 2015. In August of 2015, Leventhal provided live coverage of the shooting of WDBJ-TV reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward live on air. He also contributed to the special Fox News Reporting: Timeline of Hurricane Katrina – 10th Anniversary, which took a look back at the damaging storm that centered in the Gulf Coast in 2005.

In June 2015, he reported on the manhunt for the two prisoners who escaped the Clinton Correction Facility in Dannemore, NY. During 2014, he reported on the Israel/Gaza conflict from the Israeli border, the Fort Hood base shooting in Washington D.C., as well as contributing to FNC’s 2014 New Year’s Eve special, All-American New Year, live from New York City.

While at FNC, Leventhal has also covered major breaking news stories including the Boston Marathon bombing, the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the death and funeral of Pope John Paul II and the selection of his successor in the Vatican City, as well as the killing of Usama Bin Laden. He has also provided live coverage on natural disasters, including Hurricane Sandy, Isaac, Katrina, Rita, Andrew, Hugo, and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Throughout his career at the network, Leventhal has extensively covered the Middle East. He has traveled to war zones nearly two dozen times, including five trips to Iraq, four to Afghanistan, nine to Israel, two trips to Libya and tours of Albania and Macedonia during the Kosovo War. In 2003, he spent nine weeks in Kuwait and Iraq, embedded with the United States Marine Corps.

Leventhal also played an integral role in the network’s coverage of the 9/11 attacks. On September 11th, 2001, he was one of the first reporters on the scene at the World Trade Center and the first to go live before the Twin Towers fell to the ground. Later that year, he traveled to Bahrain and Afghanistan to cover the launch of the War on Terror, and in 2011 he contributed to the 10-Year Commemoration of 9/11.

Before joining FNC, Leventhal spent a decade as a reporter and anchor in local news markets including, Columbia, SC, Spartanburg, SC, West Palm Beach, FL, Miami, FL and Chicago, IL.

Leventhal is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C. with a B.A. in broadcast journalism.