Published

Evidence of Russia's war crimes is 'devastating, disgusting and sickening': Kirby

Kirby said the US was making sure evidence of war crimes was preserved so that Russia 'can be held properly accountable'

Pentagon's John Kirby: We have clear evidence Russians were committing war crimes Video

Pentagon's John Kirby: We have clear evidence Russians were committing war crimes

WARNING: Graphic footage: 'Your World' host Neil Cavuto presses Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on whether there will be a new response to Ukraine after Bucha massacre.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the evidence Russians were committing war crimes in Ukraine was "devastating, disgusting and sickening" on a "Your World" interview with host Neil Cavuto Monday. 

The Pentagon spokesman also responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's claim that no war crimes have been committed in Ukraine. 

JOHN KIRBY: That's right out of the Russian playbook. And he'll deny, deny, deny, lie, lie, lie. We have said, even before this invasion, that the Russians were going to be very brutal in the way they affect their military operations and conduct themselves inside Ukraine. And sadly, … that's proven to be the case … We have clear evidence that the Russians were committing war crimes … [it is] devastating, disgusting and sickening … And that's why we're going to participate with the international community on making sure that we can document the evidence of these war crimes so that Russia can be held properly accountable when it's over.

