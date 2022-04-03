Pentagon's Kirby refutes critics on canceled ICBM test: 'There is no fear here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby pushed back on critics during "Fox News Sunday," arguing President Biden is not fearful of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the U.S. canceled a scheduled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. Kirby reiterated his confidence in American missile defense as global tension remains at an all-time high amid Putin's continued assault on Ukraine.

US CONDEMNS NORTH KOREA'S LONG-RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILE TEST

JOHN KIRBY: Well look, there's other ICBM tests that are scheduled for later in the year, and they are still scheduled to be later in the year. We are confident in our capabilities in terms of ballistic missile capabilities that they’re still ready, that they're still sound. This test is just one of many that will be conducted and have been conducted in recent years. So we're confident in that capability. President Biden has been nothing but direct with President Putin. There's no fear here. President Biden sees President Putin for exactly what he is and the kind of leader that he is and the kind of unprovoked aggression that he's conducting inside Ukraine. And we're doing everything we can as fast as we can to help Ukraine defend itself.

