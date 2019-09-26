Kellyanne Conway blasts Ukraine call 'leaker': 'I hope you're watching'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has taken aim at the unnamed "leaker" who raised concerns about President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Conway said that person -- who proceeded to share the information with the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint led to the current firestorm -- hopefully was watching "The Story" when she appeared on Tuesday evening.

"The whistleblower is someone who does not have first-hand knowledge of what happened," she said, calling the individual "more blowhard than whistleblower."

"I don't consider them to be spies, but anybody who leaks conversations that are classified or are of national security sensitivity ought not to be working in the government -- whoever you are -- and I hope you're watching, whoever you are."

Conway continued to slam the anonymous person who was the purported conduit connecting the details of the phone call with the whistleblower.

"You had the public's trust and you have been a public servant entrusted with top-secret and confidential information."

However, she maintained there was nothing incriminating or even suspicious about the call between Trump and Zelensky.

Conway said that, instead, the president should be lauded for continuing his tradition of spearheading a transparent White House by releasing the transcript -- a document he did not have to produce of his own volition.

"President Trump continues his democratization of information," she said, claiming his 2020 reelection bid wouldn't need the help of Kiev.

Conway said whoever the Democrats nominate will self-destruct on his or her own.