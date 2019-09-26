Ingraham: Democrats 'possessed with anti Trump rage'

Laura Ingraham defended President Trump Wednesday against allegations by Democrats that he was shaking down Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"There is not a single person in Washington with any experience in government, not one, who really believes the president was trying to use the Ukrainian government to rig the 2020 election," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle." "I don't see how anyone in his or her right mind could legitimately say there's an impeachable offense in this transcript, in the conversation."

UKRAINE TRANSCRIPT SHOWS TRUMP SOUGHT BIDEN PROBE, ASKED ABOUT DNC SERVER -- BUT MADE NO MENTION OF US AID

The Trump Administration released a transcript of the president's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showing he sought a review of Biden family dealings in the country -- but the document does not show Trump explicitly leveraging military aid as part of a quid pro quo.

Ingraham argued that Democrats "overplayed" the situation.

"I think it's pretty obvious that the Democrats overplayed their hand big time," Ingraham said. "They base their impeachment move on a whistleblower who didn't even hear the conversation and who grossly exaggerated what happened in it."

The host compared all Democrats to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., saying there were no "moderates left in the Democrat Party."

Ingraham also said Democrats were "possessed" with "anti-Trump rage."

"They are infuriated that Mueller let them down, that Trump has beaten them pretty much at every turn. They're obsessed with punishing him and anyone who works for him," Ingraham said.

