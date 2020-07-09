Sen. Loeffler stands by opposition to 'divisive' Black Lives Matter amid row with WNBA players

After penning a letter voicing her opposition to the WNBA's support of the Black Lives Matter movement, calls are growing for Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler to step down as a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.

In a Wednesday evening interview on "The Ingraham Angle" with host Laura Ingraham, Loeffler pointed out that while sports have the power to unite Americans through their differences, she believes the Black Lives Matter movement is politically "divisive" and "based on Marxist principles."

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER, CO-OWNER OF ATLANTA DREAM, OBJECTS TO WNBA'S SOCIAL JUSTICE PLANS

"This week, they threatened to burn the system down -- literally and figuratively if they don't get what they want. I mean, this is an organization that seeks to destroy American principles and I had to draw the line. I had to speak out for those [who] disagree with this movement because our country's too important," she said.

In the letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Loeffler also asked that the league put an American flag on every jersey when play resumes in late July.

She told Ingraham she had suggested this because the flag is a symbol that has endured the test of time and "can bring us together."

But, many saw her plea as just as politically motivated. In a statement released on Tuesday, the WNBA wrote that Loeffler had "not served as a Governor of the Atlanta Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team."

"The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice," they wrote.

In tandem with this message, the WNBA Players Union tweeted Tuesday: “E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!”

Loeffler said that while there is "no room in this country for racism," to her, the Black Lives Matter movement is not about fighting inequality. Loeffler also noted calls to defund police departments and weekends of alarmingly high violent crime rates in large cities.

"You've seen anarchy and riots. You've seen murders in Atlanta. This organization didn't come out and protest the murder of an 8-year-old girl in our streets as a result of this mob rule that was happening in this autonomous zone. Where are the voices on that?" she asked.

Loeffler said there was no chance she would be stepping down from her involvement in the WNBA.

"We have this cancel culture that is threatening America and the foundation of it is that Americans are afraid to speak out because of the cancel culture. And, I'm not going to be silenced by it," she said. "And, I encourage other Americans to speak out. And, I'm going to stand for them because I am taking a tax from the left and they're not just attacking me; they want to destroy me."