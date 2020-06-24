McEnany reacts to Flynn ruling: 'Justice was served in a very strong and powerful way'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "The Story" Wednesday that "justice prevailed" when a divided federal appeals panel ordered a lower court to dismiss the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as requested by the Justice Department.

"The president was ecstatic to see this," McEnany told host Martha MacCallum of Trump's reaction to the ruling, "but also frustrated to see that Michael Flynn had to go through this."

STRZOK NOTES SHOW OBAMA, BIDEN WEIGHED IN ON FLYNN CASE EVEN AS COMEY DOWNPLAYED IT: LAWYERS

"There was a target on the back of the Trump campaign and the early Trump administration," said the press secretary, who referenced a newly released "note" believed to have been taken by former FBI official Peter Strzok during a 2017 meeting where then-President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden weighed in on the Flynn investigation.

One of the notes reads, "VP: Logan Act," which Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell has claimed indicated that "Vice President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act ... [which] became an admitted pretext to investigate General Flynn."

"That was the statute used to go after Michael Flynn -- resurrected ... to go after Michael Flynn to get him to lie so he would get fired," said McEnany.

"It was a grave miscarriage of justice. It should concern every American. Rest assured, today justice was served in a very strong and powerful way."

The press secretary added that despite Trump's ongoing support of Flynn, no plans have been discussed to bring him back into the administration.

