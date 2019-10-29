Kayleigh McEnany: This is a 'coup,' not an impeachment inquiry

House Democrats have designed a "coup" against President Trump -- not an impeachment inquiry -- national press secretary for the Trump 2020 campaign Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday.

Appearing on "Outnumbered: Overtime" with host Harris Faulkner, McEnany said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to finally hold a vote in the House on Thursday is like "getting a warrant after the search."

"Every congressman or woman takes an oath to the people of this country," she told Faulker. "But, Democrats have designed a coup against a sitting president. And, it began even before the president was elected...And, now we see this playing out.

"So, it's not about facts. It's not about an allegiance to the president. This is about an allegiance to the American people who voted to put President Trump here and Democrats are trying to delegitimize an election," she told Faulkner.

McEnany reiterated that the president had "done nothing wrong," citing the transcript of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats argue that the president asking Zelensky for intelligence on 2020 candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his family while withholding foreign aid was quid pro quo.

However, Ukrainian officials have refuted any knowledge of money being withheld.

"Read it for yourself; there is no quid pro quo," said McEnany. "Why no fairness at all in this process?"

"Now Nancy Pelosi wants to take this vote. It's a sham vote. It's an admission that we were right along -- that there should have been a vote, to begin with," she said.

"First, it was Russia. Now it's Ukraine," she explained. "There will always be something because this is a coup against a sitting president. Not an impeachment inquiry.

"And, I would remind everyone that Alexander Hamilton and [Federalist No. 65] said you should never have a vote for impeachment along partisan lines, which is what this is for the first time in history."