Katie Pavlich: It's 'very obvious' the liberal media got played by ex-Obama officials

CNN peddled a false narrative in their Russia investigation coverage and it is "very obvious" they were played by Obama-era officials following the release of new Russia probe transcripts, Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich stated Wednesday

In an interview on the "Brian Kilmeade Show," Pavlich said she believes the liberal network is trying to cover for years of "false" coverage by attacking right-wing media coverage of the case against former Trump National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn and the events surrounding his investigation and eventual guilty plea.

"They used people like John Brennan and people from the FBI who were fired like Andrew McCabe -- who was then under investigation for lying to investigators. They used what they were saying as fact," she remarked.

"Do you remember all of the anonymous sourcing that we heard about? And every single bombshell story [that was] completely anonymously sourced?" asked Pavich. "Well, it wasn't sourced based on documents. It was based on political operatives from the Obama administration who continue to carry over this narrative."

Pavlich said Democrats thought they would never get caught because they underestimated President Trump's appointees, like Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell and thought House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., would keep information "behind closed doors."

As Fox News previously reported, Grenell made the decision to declassify information about Obama administration officials who were involved in the “unmasking” of Flynn.

"They never thought it would come to fruition and they look like fools..." Pavlich asserted. "Instead of taking a hard look at why they reported things incorrectly for years, they're just trying to change the narrative."

Responding to a clip of CNN host and media critic Brian Stelter, Pavlich took issue with the argument that the Flynn case does not deserve coverage because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is not a scandal for President Trump. You know, it's not his fault that the virus came from China. It's a Chinese virus. This is something that has happened to the country. This is not something that he did and then covered up. It's something that he's managing to the best of his ability.

"But, this is not a scandal for the Trump administration, as he claims," Pavlich told host Brian Kilmeade.

