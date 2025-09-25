Katie Couric spoofs controversial Sydney Sweeney ad to promote colon cancer screenings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Journalist Katie Couric’s new colon cancer screening PSA, released Thursday, appeared to be inspired by "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad.

The former network news anchor wore a denim jacket and mentioned the word "genes" in an ad published by the Lead from Behind campaign, part of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. The references were a nod to Sweeney’s ad from over the summer.

"Speaking of genes, did you know that the majority of people who develop colon cancer are not genetically predisposed to the disease?" Couric asked while lying in a hospital bed being prepped for a colonoscopy.

"That’s why doctors recommend everyone 45 and older get checked," Couric added in the 32-second spot. "Mine are televised."

Couric told People magazine that she and Lead From Behind wanted to spoof the American Eagle spot because of the cultural reaction it generated.

"That ad showed how pop culture and a pair of jeans could really shape the cultural conversation... it was everywhere," the 68-year-old journalist told the entertainment outlet.

Sweeney’s American Eagle ad sparked controversy in July with the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great genes" – a play on the actress’ looks and the denim she wore.

Some critics argued the ad evoked "eugenics" and "White supremacy." According to Salon, the phrase "great genes" has historically been used to celebrate Whiteness, thinness and conventional attractiveness.

The American Eagle campaign generated headlines and commentary for weeks. Couric admitted she and her team wanted to capture some of that attention in a lighthearted way.

"It was a moment in time, and we thought, 'Why don't we ride that horse a little bit longer and have some fun with it?’" she said. "It was funny for me because I'm a little older than Sydney Sweeney, and I was trying to get the jean jacket to lay just so."

The PSA also appeared to reference Couric’s actual televised colonoscopy on NBC’s "Today" in 2000.

Couric has long been a proponent of cancer screenings and research. Her husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer in 1998 at age 42. By prioritizing her own cancer screenings, Couric was able to catch and treat her breast cancer early.

"I'm a grandmother now," Couric told People, adding she doesn’t want others to miss out on later-life milestones like her husband did.

"I don't want that to happen to other people. And so I think of him often, and think of other Jay Monahans that might be out there, whose lives I can potentially save with this information. So I feel such an obligation and a responsibility to do that."