Katie Couric disappointed by CBS replacing O'Donnell with 'two men,' accuses network of being 'out of touch'

Katie Couric accused her former employer of being "out of touch" on Sunday after "CBS Evening News" announced it would be replacing host Norah O'Donnell with two male anchors, which she argued was "odd."

"It was more than a little disappointing to read that Ms. O’Donnell would be replaced by two men, John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois," Couric wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times, noting that she respected both Dickerson and DuBois. "The two people who will be greeting Americans watching evening newscasts will be men."

O'Donnell announced in July that she would be stepping down from her position as lead anchor on "CBS Evening News" to move to a different role at CBS. Couric also previously held the lead anchor position at "CBS Evening News," and left the network in 2011.

"It’s odd and more than a little out of touch that even while CBS has announced a restructuring that introduces an additional layer of women executives, the leading editorial decision makers will mostly be men," Couric continued.

She argued that Vice President Harris' presidential campaign demanded a diverse group of reporters.

"We’re also in the midst of a campaign that could result in the election of the first woman president, and first woman of color as president. It’s a potentially historic story — one that needs a diverse group of journalists covering it," Couric wrote.

CBS News announced that "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan would also be providing regular reporting for the program from Washington, D.C.

Couric argued it was even more disappointing that the people behind the scenes at "CBS Evening News" are "three White men: Bill Owens, Guy Campanile and Jerry Cipriano."

She praised Cipriano, who she said was her "right-hand writer," while she worked at the network, but lamented "male writers occasionally have blind spots."

"While I was at CBS, I read copy written by one of my male colleagues describing Hillary Clinton in a way that struck me as subtly sexist. I asked my team, ‘Would you describe a male candidate this way?’ We rewrote it," Couric said.

"'CBS Evening News' has been in third place for decades. While I couldn’t move the needle during my time as anchor, I had hoped to open minds," Couric concluded. "Traditional broadcast news may be waning, but more than half of the viewing population should still demand more from the industry. Until then, once again, nightly network newscasts are the purview of a few good men."

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.