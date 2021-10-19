Expand / Collapse search
Karl Rove: Democrats' lack of enthusiasm in VA race is ‘really problematic’ for McAuliffe

Early voting numbers stands at only 30% of the 2020 turnout at the same juncture, says Rove

Fox News contributor Karl Rove said Tuesday on "America's Newsroom" that Democratic enthusiasm for the Virginia gubernatorial race is "really problematic" for Former VA Governor and current Democratic candidate, Terry McAuliffe, citing low early voting turnout.

YOUNGKIN CAMPAIGN AD USES MCAULIFFE'S WORDS TO SHOWCASE HIS STANCE AGAINST PARENTS INFLUENCING SCHOOLS

KARL ROVE: The Democrats have a problem here. The problem is enthusiasm…

As of Sunday—this is the total as of Sunday night, 408,770 people had voted. That is only 30% of how many people had voted at this point in the 2020 election. The Democrats need to have the turnout be in the early voting roughly 52, 53, 54% of what it was in November of 2020, and instead, it’s running at about 30%. Think about this. They brought in the big guns. They sent Stacy Abrams to Norfolk. This was the first Sunday in Norfolk in which you were allowed to vote early on Sundays so they’re gonna have the souls to the polls effort led by Stacy Abrams, rockstar at the top of the Democratic ticket. And in the four early vote locations in Norfolk, 396 people showed up to vote that day. So the Democrat enthusiasm here is really, really problematic. 

