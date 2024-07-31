Harris mocked for ‘fake’ southern accent during Georgia rally

Vice President Kamala Harris caused a wave of criticism on social media after appearing to suddenly use a southern accent during a speech in Atlanta.

"You all helped us win in 2020 and we gonna do it again in 2024," Harris, who is from California, told Atlanta rally goers while seemingly debuting the new accent.

The accent immediately caught the attention of critics on social media, who accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of pandering to her audience.

"Kamala Harris went to speak in Atlanta and now has a southern accent," OutKick founder Clay Travis said on X, including a clip of the moment. "Why do people do this? It’s just so transparently fake.

"Do people do this with any other regional accents?" Travis questioned in a subsequent post. "I don’t think so. No one goes to Massachusetts and suddenly talks like a Kennedy. It’s only the South."

Travis’ post garnered several replies from critics of the vice president’s accent.

"It's what sociopaths do," one reply said.

"It’s called mirroring and it is a strong narcissistic tendency," another user said.

The moment also caught the attention of conservative columnist Ian Haworth.

"Kamala Harris’s fake southern accent puts Hillary Clinton to shame," Haworth said on X, referencing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s widely mocked use of a southern accent at various stages of her career in politics.

The viral moment comes as Harris continues to try her footing on the trail after being elevated to the top of the Democratic ticket last week, with Georgia being one of the key swing states likely to decide November’s election.

Former President Trump won the state by just over five percentage points in 2016, only to have President Biden narrowly flip it to his column by less than one percentage point in 2020.

The state figures to be one of the closest races again in 2024, with the Real Clear Politics polling average showing Trump with a narrow 3.6 point lead over Harris on Wednesday.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.