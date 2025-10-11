Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Protesters interrupt Kamala Harris’ Chicago book tour event, forcing multiple removals

Former VP faced disruptions while promoting '107 Days' memoir in Chicago appearance

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Harris’ new book claims Biden team failed to support her campaign Video

Harris’ new book claims Biden team failed to support her campaign

‘America Reports’ panelists Meghan Hayes and Matt Gorman discuss Kamala Harris’ new book excerpt and her criticism of former President Joe Biden.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’ book tour stop in Chicago was disrupted multiple times Saturday afternoon, as security removed several protesters during a tense event promoting her new memoir, "107 Days."

As Harris discussed her book with journalist Michele Norris, who was moderating the event, at least one protester began shouting from the audience, prompting a chorus of "get her out" from attendees. Security quickly escorted the woman from the venue.

Footage from the event showed at least two additional disruptions, including a man who appeared to shout about genocide before being removed. The motivations behind the protests were not immediately clear.

The audience responded with applause when Norris addressed the disruptions by saying, "We encourage people to use their voices, but we want them to show respect for this woman." 

BILL MAHER RIPS KAMALA HARRIS' BOOK, SAYS IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN CALLED, 'EVERYONE SUCKS BUT ME'

Harris responded with a bit of humor, adding, "And please pronounce my name correctly…"

It's not the first time Harris’ book tour has drawn protests. Since launching her national book tour late last month, Harris has faced similar interruptions at several stops promoting "107 Days," which recounts her 2024 presidential campaign following President Biden’s withdrawal from the race. 

The book chronicles her 107-day sprint to Election Day and offers a behind-the-scenes look at campaign decisions, staff tensions, and political challenges she faced during that period.

KAMALA HARRIS PLAYS UP COZY RELATIONSHIP WITH HILLARY CLINTON AS WEDGE WITH BIDEN WIDENS

Kamala Harris speaks at book tour In Los Angeles

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Wiltern Theatre on Sept. 29, in Los Angeles. Harris is in the midst of a 15-city book tour following the release of her new book "107 Days," recounting her presidential campaign against President Donald Trump. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Beyond the live events, Harris' memoir and the publicity surrounding it have sparked criticism — even from within her own party. 

An advisor to a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender told Politico, "At a time when people are looking for a vision and leadership... and want to see leaders rise to the level of threat facing the country, it’s pretty crazy she chose to write a gossip book that prioritizes the pettiness of her politics." 

The advisor added, "It’s embarrassing for her, and for all Democrats, considering she was the leader of the party less than a year ago."

Former CNN journalist Chris Cillizza also weighed in critically, writing on his Substack, "Harris’ recent media tour to tout her memoir — ‘107 Days’ — has reminded me of something I think I have long known: She is simply not a very good politician. And she hasn’t gotten much better over her decades in the business." 

KAMALA HARRIS' BOOK, MEDIA TOUR SLAMMED BY LIBERAL CRITICS AS 'EMBARRASSING' AND 'UNHELPFUL'

Kamala Harris on stage with Errin Haines

Former Vice President Kamala Harris waves to crowds of supporters as she launches her book tour in New York City on Sept. 24.  (Fox News Digital )

In a post on X, Cillizza noted that Harris' return to the public stage reminded him "she’s not good on her feet," and added, "she speaks in word salads."

Criticism has also come from Democratic strategist Gary South, who told The Hill that the timing of Harris’ memoir was less than ideal. 

Referencing the book’s tone, South said excerpts suggest "she came out with arms flailing and guns blazing, blaming everyone but herself for her loss." 

He continued, "it is a curiously negative and ungracious tome for someone who reportedly thinks she can run again in 2028."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris's office for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.

