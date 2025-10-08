White House brutally mocks Kamala Harris' 'cackle' after former VP drops F-bomb, suggests admin is 'crazy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House issued a blistering response to former Vice President Kamala Harris after she suggested the administration is filled with "crazy" "mother---ers."

"Kamala Harris should listen to an audio recording of her cackle of a laugh before calling anyone crazy," White House spokesman Kush Desai told Fox News Digital in a Tuesday statement.

Desai was responding to clips spreading like wildfire on social media of Harris speaking at an invite-only event in Los Angeles Monday where she took an apparent jab at the Trump administration while addressing

"There's so much about this moment that is making people feel like they've lost their minds. When, in fact, these mother---ers are crazy," Harris said Monday during an event in Los Angeles called "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation."

"I call this, ‘The Freedom Tour,'" she added, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Harris did not identify the Trump administration by name during her remarks. Her comments followed her discussing why she wrote her latest memoir, "107 Days," which walks readers through the unprecedented 2024 election, when then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and passed the mantle to Harris as the Democrat Party attempted to thwart a second Trump administration.

"One of the other reasons I wrote it is history is going to write about this," Harris told attendees. "And it was important to me that that be told with my voice being present. And I would say that that everyone, we are living history right now. And you all as storytellers are living this. You're not passive observers. You know that. You're living it."

"And I'm gonna ask you that all the emotions that we are feeling, give those emotions, give that experience to those people that you are writing about and writing for. It gets back to my point about helping people just put a label on it, even if it doesn't change the circumstance," she continued.

Harris is in the midst of a book tour to promote the memoir, making stops in New York City, Houston, San Francisco and other cities before also taking the tour to Canada and the U.K. later in October and November.

The event in Los Angeles was not included on her official book tour agenda. "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" is an annual event in Los Angeles that brings together "creators of culture – television writers, artists, producers, executives, and digital storytellers" to cultivate a "meaningful connection between those shaping pop culture and those driving social change," according to the event's website.

Harris' laugh and public remarks that were dubbed "word salads" by critics have long been mocked by Trump's orbit, including President Donald Trump calling Harris "laughing Kamala" from the 2024 campaign trail, as well as the campaign running ads spotlighting Harris' laugh and instances of her past rambling remarks at the time.

"She’s worse than Bernie Sanders," Trump said during an interview on Fox News in July 2024, just days after Biden dropped out of the race. "Now, she’s trying to come back. She got rid of the laugh, I noticed. I haven’t seen the crazy laugh. She’s crazy. That laugh? That’s a laugh of a crazy person. But I noticed she’s not using that laugh anymore. Somebody convinced her, ‘Don’t, just don’t laugh. Don’t laugh under any circumstances.'"

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office for additional comment related to her "crazy" comment in Los Angeles and the White House's response but did not receive replies.