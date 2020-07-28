Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department spokeswoman laments heated Barr hearing as 'lost opportunity' for Americans

Kerri Kupec tells 'Hannity' AG was 'prepared' to answer questions about recent federal actions

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Attorney General William Barr was prepared to answer lawmakers' questions but House Democrats refused to let him speak, says Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told "Hannity" Tuesday that the House Judiciary Committee's contentious hearing with Attorney General William Barr represented "a lost opportunity for the American people."

"There are many Americans who want to know more about why the attorney general has made certain decisions that he has made and taken some of the actions that he's taken," Kupec told host Sean Hannity, "and the attorney general was prepared to answer those questions today."

"I think we all would like to 'reclaim this day,'" she said earlier in the interview, referring to Democrats on the panel "reclaiming their time" during the hearing, apparently to prevent Barr from fully answering questions.

During one exchange, Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., cut Barr off by saying, "I did not ask you a question, sir."

"I'd ask you to please refrain from interrupting me," she continued, later admonishing the attorney general for his "lack of respect."

During another exchange, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., called on chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to give him a few extra moments to talk and blamed Barr for "speaking over [his] time."

Kupec said Barr had prepared for this hearing for "weeks" but was unable to provide substantive or substantial testimony because he was  unable to respond to statements or questions.

"The only conclusion that I can draw, at least from that -- and perhaps maybe they realize --there is no there, there," she said. "There are no buried bodies, there aren't any scandals like the ones that the media has been drumming out for some time."

